Bovis Homes tweaks sale strategy ahead of Brexit

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc said on Thursday the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union had impacted discretionary buyers and the homebuilder had increased its use of part exchange deals in the second half of the year.

Bovis said part exchange, that allows one to trade in their home as part payment for a new property, was running at 15 percent of total reservations in the second half.

However, the company said it had maintained its rate of sales. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)