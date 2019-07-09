Homebuilder Bovis sees significant improvement in H1 profit

July 9 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc said on Tuesday it expected to report a significant improvement in first-half profit, with demand for new homes fuelling an improved annual operational and financial performance.

The homebuilder, which recently ended talks with Galliford to buy the builder’s residential unit, said it delivered 1,647 completed homes in the six months ended June 30, compared with 1,580 a year earlier. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)