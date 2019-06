June 3 (Reuters) - Box Inc reported a better-than expected 16% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the cloud storage provider added more customers.

Net loss narrowed to 3 cents per share in the first quarter ended April 30, from 7 cents per share a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $163 million, while analysts on average had expected $161.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)