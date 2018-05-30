FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Cloud software provider Box Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more businesses signed up for its service.

Redwood City, California-based Box said its revenue rose to $140.5 million in the first quarter ended April 30, from $117.2 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $36.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from $40.1 million, or 30 cents per share. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

