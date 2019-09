(Corrects to “Vanguard” from “Vangaurd” in paragraph 3)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Starboard Value LP revealed here a 7.5% stake in cloud service provider Box Inc on Tuesday, calling its shares "undervalued".

Box shares were up 7.1% $15.90 after the bell.

Starboard is now the second biggest stakeholder in the company, after Vanguard Group Inc, which has a 11.41% stake.