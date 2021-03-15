Boxing-Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - ESPN

March 15 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday.

Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua’s promoter, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)