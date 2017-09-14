FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan's SOCAR seeks 25 pct share in deal with BP on oil fields
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 4:54 AM / a month ago

Azerbaijan's SOCAR seeks 25 pct share in deal with BP on oil fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR plans to more than double its share in a new production sharing agreement with BP for the development of the country’s biggest oilfields, SOCAR First Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh told reporters on Thursday.

Yusifzadeh said that under a new draft agreement SOCAR’s share would rise to 25 percent from 11.65 percent. The shareholders in the consortium include BP, SOCAR, Chevron , Inpex, Statoil, ExxonMobil, Turkish Petroleum, Itochu and ONGC Videsh. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
