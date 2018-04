April 26 (Reuters) - BP on Thursday appointed Helge Lund to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as chairman.

Lund will join the BP’s board as chairman designate and a non-executive director on Sept 1 and will become chairman on Jan 1.

Lund, who is also chairman of Denmark’s Novo Nordisk AS , will stand down as director of oilfield service company Schlumberger with immediate effect, BP said.