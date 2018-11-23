BP start production at Clair Ridge field in North Sea

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - BP has started production at the Clair Ridge oil field in the West of Shetlands region of the North Sea, targeting a peak output of 120,000 barrels per day, it said on Friday.

The Clair Ridge project is the second phase of the Clair field, located 75 km (47 miles) west of Shetlands. Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and ConocoPhillips also hold stakes in the field.

In addition to two bridge-linked platforms, the Clair Ridge project included a new oil and gas pipeline tying it to the Clair export pipeline, which delivers oil to the onshore Sullom Voe terminal, BP said in a statement.

Clair was first discovered in 1977. The new project is designed to recover 640 million barrels of oil.

Clair Ridge is BP’s sixth major project start-up in 2018, after starting up seven in 2017. All these projects will boost the London-based company’s output by 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021.