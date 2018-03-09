FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 1:04 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. court dismisses Mexican claims against BP over Deepwater Horizon

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge overseeing the litigation over an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, ruled that Mexico’s Yucatan state could not bring claims against oil giant BP, which operated the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig that exploded in 2010.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday said there was no treaty or executive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. authorizing Yucatan’s claims under U.S. law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ifo25h

