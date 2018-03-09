U.S. court dismisses Mexican claims against BP over Deepwater Horizon

A federal judge overseeing the litigation over an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, ruled that Mexico’s Yucatan state could not bring claims against oil giant BP, which operated the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig that exploded in 2010.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday said there was no treaty or executive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. authorizing Yucatan’s claims under U.S. law.

