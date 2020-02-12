Algeria says BP did not ask to sell Amenas gas stake

ALGIERS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BP has written to Algeria to express its interest in investing in its oil sector and has not made any request to sell its shares in the Amenas gas plant, state news agency APS quoted Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as saying on Wednesday.

Reuters last week reported three industry sources as saying the company was seeking buyers for its stake in the gas plant, deep in the Sahara desert, after recent talks on a sale to Russian oil giant Rosneft failed. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Chris Reese)