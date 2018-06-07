FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

BP complains to Canada regulator about Enbridge oil pipeline actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Oil producer BP PLC complained to Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) regulator about Enbridge Inc’s implementation and then abrupt reversal of new rules for shipping crude on its Mainline pipeline system, NEB documents showed on Thursday.

Enbridge notified shippers last month that it would introduce a supply verification procedure to determine each company’s volumes on the Mainline, but scrapped the policy on Monday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Julie Gordon in Vancouver, British Columbia; Editing by Peter Cooney)

