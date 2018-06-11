FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Enbridge takes steps on pipeline policy after BP complains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest pipeline operator, Enbridge Inc, said on Monday that it was taking steps to address complaints from oil shipper BP PLC about abrupt changes it made to allocating space on its Mainline system.

Enbridge said it would not use a recently proposed procedure to verify shippers’ oil supplies in August, and had no plans to do so thereafter.

The company announced the policy change late last month before reversing it last week, after it caused panic among shippers and dramatically increased a discount on Canadian heavy crude. (Reporting by Rod Nickel, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

