Greenpeace activists block entrance to BP HQ in London

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to BP headquarters in London on Monday, demanding the end to all new oil and gas exploration.

Greenpeace activists arrived at BP in St James’ Square at 0200 GMT and encased themselves in specially designed containers to block all the building’s main entrances. A team of climbers abseiled from the top of the building.

“BP is fuelling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world,” said Paul Morozzo, a Greenpeace activist.

“The science is clear - we must stop searching for new oil and gas if we want a liveable planet. BP must clean up or clear out,” Morozzo said.

No one from BP was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)