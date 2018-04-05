CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BP eyes 119 LNG cargoes a year from Tangguh, Indonesia to 2020

(Corrects Tangguh project ownership details) JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - * Oil major BP is targeting shipping 119 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Tangguh project in Indonesia's West Papua province this year, including 22 for the domestic market, a company official said on Wednesday. * BP expects to keep the same balance of shipments for export and the domestic market unchanged up to 2020, BP Indonesia country head Dharmawan Samsu told a parliament hearing. * After 2020 BP will dedicate roughly one-third of the LNG output from Tangguh to the domestic market, or around 60 cargoes, Samsu said. * Tangguh's annual output capacity is currently 7.6 million tonnes of the super-cooled fuel from two LNG trains. * An LNG train liquefies natural gas by cooling it to about minus 160 degrees Celsius, which condenses the gas to about 1/600th of its volume for transportation by ship. * The Tangguh project currently has two LNG trains. A third train is currently under construction and is expected to be completed around 2020, Samsu said. * BP leads the Tangguh project with a 40.22 percent participating interest. Its partners include China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) and a venture between Mitsubishi Corp and Inpex, among others. The table below shows buyers of LNG from BP's Tangguh project this year. Buyer (cargoes) Domestic PLN 20 PGN 2 Export Fujian 42 SK Korea 8 Posco 9 Tokoku 6 Sempra 3 Kansai 4 Itochu 6 ISE 1 Marubeni 6 Origin^ 4 DGI 2 Engie 1 Cheniere 1 Shell 4 Total 119 ^ spot sale (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans)