April 4, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BP eyes 119 LNG cargoes a year from Tangguh, Indonesia to 2020

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects Tangguh project ownership details)
    JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - 
    * Oil major BP is targeting shipping 119 cargoes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Tangguh project in
Indonesia's West Papua province this year, including 22 for the
domestic market, a company official said on Wednesday.
    * BP expects to keep the same balance of shipments for
export and
the domestic market unchanged up to 2020, BP Indonesia country
head Dharmawan Samsu told a parliament hearing.
    * After 2020 BP will dedicate roughly one-third of the LNG
output
from Tangguh to the domestic market, or around 60 cargoes, Samsu
said.
    * Tangguh's annual output capacity is currently 7.6 million
tonnes
of the super-cooled fuel from two LNG trains. 
    * An LNG train liquefies natural gas by cooling it to about
minus
160 degrees Celsius, which condenses the gas to about 1/600th of
its volume for transportation by ship.
    * The Tangguh project currently has two LNG trains. A third
train
is currently under construction and is expected to be completed
around 2020, Samsu said.
    * BP leads the Tangguh project with a 40.22 percent
participating
interest. Its partners include China National Offshore Oil Co
(CNOOC) and a venture between Mitsubishi Corp
and Inpex, among others.

    The table below shows buyers of LNG from BP's Tangguh
project this year.
         Buyer         (cargoes)
  Domestic  PLN           20
            PGN            2
    Export  Fujian        42
            SK Korea       8
            Posco          9
            Tokoku         6
            Sempra         3
            Kansai         4
            Itochu         6
            ISE            1
            Marubeni       6
            Origin^        4
            DGI            2
            Engie          1
            Cheniere       1
            Shell          4
                           
     Total                119
 
    ^ spot sale
    

 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
