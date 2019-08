BP Midstream weighs other products on diluent pipeline, asset purchases

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - BP Midstream Partners LP is considering shipping other products besides diluent on its 135,000 barrel per day Diamondback pipeline, which helps transport diluent to Canada, Chief Executive Rip Zinsmeister said on Thursday.

The master limited partnership, formed by BP’s U.S. pipeline unit, is also exploring financial options for a 2020 asset drop down from its sponsor BP Plc, but global trade tensions have made financing difficult, Zinsmeister said.