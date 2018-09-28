MOVES-BP appoints new oil trading heads for Asia, Americas

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil major BP has appointed new leaders for its integrated supply and trading business in the Americas and Asia with its senior executives swapping regions, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Janet Kong, chief executive of Integrated Supply and Trading (IST) Eastern Hemisphere at BP, will be moving to the United States to become the regional business leader for global oil Americas, she said.

Sharon Weintraub will replace Kong as the head of BP’s Asia oil supply and trading business, the spokeswoman said.

Weintraub is currently the chief financial officer for North America Gas, Power and non-gas liquids (NGLs) IST at BP, according to her profile on LinkedIn. She has been with BP for 14 years, managing its risk management business in Europe and the Americas.

Kong became the head of BP’s eastern hemisphere IST in 2016. The unit handles BP’s trading activities in the oil, gas, power, chemical and financial markets.