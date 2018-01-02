FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
January 2, 2018 / 7:30 AM / in 2 hours

BP expects U.S. earnings uplift from tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - British energy company BP expects a positive impact on future post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate taxes, it said on Tuesday.

The company said that the lowering of the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent requires revaluation of BP’s U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities.

BP said it expects a one-off non-cash charge of about $1.5 billion on this year’s fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.