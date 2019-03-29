BP CEO Dudley's 2018 pay slips to $14.7 mln

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley’s 2018 remuneration slipped to $14.7 million from a year earlier, as the oil and gas company’s profits doubled to a five-year high.

Dudley’s 2017 remuneration was revised upwards to $15.1 million from the previous $13.4 million due to changes in the value of BP’s shares over the period.

The drop in pay in 2018 was a result of a reduced annual bonus and pension, which was partly offset by a rise in BP’s share price, the company said in its 2018 annual report. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)