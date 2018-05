May 22 (Reuters) - British oil giant BP Plc plans to cut 3 percent of jobs in its exploration and production as part of a restructuring of its upstream operations to make the division more efficient and flexible, The Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2x3bCMr on Tuesday.

The oil major would cut about 540 jobs from its 18,000-strong upstream workforce over the course of this year, the report said. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)