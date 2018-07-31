BP Q2 profit above expectations at $2.8 bln

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - BP on Tuesday reported $2.8 billion in second-quarter profit, four times the amount it reached last year, boosted by higher oil prices.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, exceeded forecasts of $2.7 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

It earned $0.7 billion a year earlier and $2.6 billion in the first quarter.

First-half production rose to 3,662 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including Rosneft, from 3,544 mboe/d a year ago. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)