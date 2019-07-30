BP Q2 profit of $2.8 bln above expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - BP reported $2.8 billion in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, unchanged from a year earlier, held back by lower oil prices.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, exceeded a forecast of $2.46 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4% higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be lower than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities as well as the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the US Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)