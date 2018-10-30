Energy firm BP profits soar to five-year high

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BP reported on Tuesday that profits had more than doubled in the third quarter, boosted by stronger oil prices that hit a four-year high in the period and as production rose thanks to new fields.

BP reported third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, of $3.8 billion, far exceeding forecasts of $2.85 billion based on a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with a profit of $1.86 billion a year earlier and $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

“Operations are running well across BP and we’re bringing new, higher-margin barrels into production faster through efficient project execution,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.