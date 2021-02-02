BP sinks to first loss in a decade on pandemic hit

LONDON (Reuters) - BP’s profit in the last quarter of 2020 sunk to $115 million due to weak energy demand and poor trading results, with fuel consumption continuing to slide so far this year due to tightening travel restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: Detail is seen on a BP (British Petroleum) EV (Electric Vehicle) charge point in London, Britain, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

On an annual basis, BP plunged to a $5.7 billion loss, its first in a decade, after the oil major wrote down the value of crude and gas assets by $6.5 billion in the second quarter.

BP said on Tuesday its quarterly results were impacted “significantly” by lower fuel and gas sales, weak refining and trading profits as well as a $154 million write-off in the value of oil and gas exploration assets.

“These results reflect a truly tough quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.

Demand is nevertheless expected to recover in 2021, BP said.

(GRAPHIC: BP's annual profits - )

Tighter global natural gas markets are expected to further support profits, it said, adding it saw coronavirus related restrictions weighing on refined products demand in the first quarter.

Its fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, of $115 million fell short of the $360 million seen in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with an $86 million profit in the third quarter and a profit of $2.6 billion a year earlier.

For the year, BP reported an underlying loss of $5.69 billion, compared with a profit of $10 billion in 2019.

(GRAPHIC: BP's quarterly profit - )

BP’s debt pile of $39 billion is expected to rise in the first half of this year as it continues to struggle with a weak environment, but the company said it remained on track to reduce it to $35 billion by early 2021.

BP’s dividend remained at 5.25 cents per share.