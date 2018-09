Sept 20 (Reuters) - North African-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy on Thursday confirmed that it was in discussions with BP Plc to buy a package of assets in Egypt.

London-listed SDX said the acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover. (reut.rs/2OFTxs2) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)