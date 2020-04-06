BP secures further US$10bn of headroom

LONDON, April 6 (LPC) - Britain’s BP plc has agreed a US$10bn two-year credit facility to provide additional liquidity headroom in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and disruption in the oil market.

The revolving credit facility was solely underwritten by BNP Paribas and was syndicated to 20 banks, a senior banker said.

The transaction, which was oversubscribed, shows that the loan market remains open for high quality corporates, despite the issues caused by the coronavirus, the banker said.

“Those borrowers with good banking relationships can access the market,” the banker said.

The move comes after BP secured a US$10bn facility in March in addition to its existing US$7.625bn of undrawn standby facilities.

“BP is already liquid, this gives the borrower some additional headroom,” the banker said.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said previously, that it manages its cash position to have adequate cover to respond to potential short-term market illiquidity and short-term price volatility.

BP is rated A- by S&P and A1 by Moody’s. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)