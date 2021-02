Feb 8 (Reuters) - BP and Germany’s Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) have been selected together as the preferred bidder for two major leases in the UK’s offshore wind leasing round, the London-listed company said on Monday.

BP and EnBW intend to form a joint venture to develop and operate the leases. (on.bp.com/2LyqdaS) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)