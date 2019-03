UPDATE 1-UK's Unite union plans industrial action on BP Platforms in N. Sea

(Adds names of platforms, comment)

March 20 (Reuters) - UK’S UNITE UNION:

* SAYS MEMBERS VOTED FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION ON BP PLATFORMS IN THE NORTH SEA

* THE STRIKES WOULD AFFECT ETAP, CLAIR, CLAIR RIDGE, MILLER PLATFORMS, UNITE SPOKESMAN SAYS

* SAYS DATES FOR THE INDUSTRIAL ACTION WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE

* “UNITE’S PETROFAC MEMBERS WORKING ON ALL BP PLATFORMS HAVE VOTED EMPHATICALLY FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION. BY 100 PERCENT, THE WORKFORCE ARE RIGHTLY DEMANDING THAT THEIR ROTAS BE CHANGED,” SAYS UNITE’S JOHN BOLAND IN A STATEMENT

* SAYS PETROFAC DISPUTE IS SEPARATE FROM ONGOING INDUSTRIAL ACTION INVOLVING SHETLAND GAS PLANT AND ALWYN, DUNBAR AND ELGIN PLATFORMS (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru, Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)