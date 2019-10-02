UPDATE 1-Worker dies from injuries at BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery

(Updates with company statement; background)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A contract worker died from injuries received while working at BP Plc’s 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

“BP confirms that a contract worker was injured today at the Whiting refinery,” said company spokesman Michael Abendhoff. “BP’s local medical staff provided immediate assistance, but sadly the worker was later pronounced dead.”

BP is in the midst of overhauling a 65,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the refinery. Work on the unit in mid-September and was expected to take about a month to complete.

It was unclear if the person who was killed was working on that project.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” Abendhoff said.

BP plans an internal investigation, he said. Workplace fatalities are also investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Swati Verma in Bengaluru)