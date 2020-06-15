Company News
June 15, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

BP to write off up to $17.5 bln after reduced oil price forecast

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - BP will incur an up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels, the oil major said on Monday.

In a statement, BP said that the aftermath of the new coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower-carbon economy.

BP revised its assumptions for benchmark Brent crude oil prices to an average of about $55 a barrel between 2021 and 2050. It will also assume the price of Henry Hub gas at $2.90 per million British thermal units.

“The revised prices are around 30% lower than previous assumptions,” a company spokesman said.

As a result, BP will take non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion after tax, the company said.

Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below