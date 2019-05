PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of unlisted French co-operative bank BPCE elected Pierre Valentin as new chairman to replace Michel Grass.

BPCE is the parent company behind French bank Natixis .

It added that its management board, headed by CEO Laurent Mignon, remains unchanged. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)