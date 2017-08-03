FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
Italy's BPER to book 1 bln euro writedowns to ease bad loan sales
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 10 hours ago

Italy's BPER to book 1 bln euro writedowns to ease bad loan sales

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca said on Thursday it is considering writing down the value of doubtful loans by 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) early next year to pave the way for bad debt disposals.

Italy's sixth-largest bank said it had already booked more than 4 billion euros in loan writedowns in 2012-2017 but wanted to further cut its share of soured loans -- the focus of European Central Bank supervisors' concerns over Italian banks.

BPER reported on Thursday a net profit of 119 million euros for the first half, up from 65 million euros, thanks to a 131 million euro badwill generated by the acquisition of small rival Nuova CariFe.

The bank said its core capital ratio stood at 13.17 percent the end of June and would remain above 11 percent after the bumper writedown.

The bank said net result from operations after non-recurring items in the two periods rose 2.5 percent year-on-year.

$1 = 0.8422 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.