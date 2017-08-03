UPDATE 1-Italy's BPER to book 1 bln euros in writedowns to ease bad loan sales

(Adds details from conference call)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s BPER Banca said it plans to book 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in loan loss provisions early next year to pave the way for possible disposals that would help it cut its bad debt burden.

Italian banks are in the crosshairs of European Central Bank supervisors because a harsh recession has saddled them with impaired debt equivalent to around 15 percent of total loans, three times the European average.

Banks have been slow to offload bad loans as their book values are higher than their market prices, meaning they can only be sold at a loss, hurting capital.

Italy’s sixth-largest bank said on Thursday it had already booked more than 4 billion euros in loan loss provisions in 2012-2017 but wanted to take advantage of its capital buffer to shed bad debts.

The bank’s core capital stood at 13.17 percent at the end of June, well above the ECB’s requirement of 7.25 percent. It is set to remain above 11 percent even after the extraordinary loan provisions.

CEO Alessandro Vandelli told an analyst call the capital impact from the extraordinary provisions was estimated at less than 700 million euros.

BPER aims to raise provisions to cover 70 percent of insolvent loans and 35-40 percent of unlikely-to-pay loans, he said.

“Thanks to the great coverage, we will have flexibility in this area,” he said when asked about possible sales.

“Disposals will be a very important factor in our activity to reduce not just the net non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio but also the gross NPE ratio.”

Vandelli said the move had been discussed with the ECB, which is in the process of examining bad loan reduction plans submitted in the spring by lenders under its oversight.

However, Vandelli said BPER did not expect to receive final feedback from the ECB on its plan before September or October.

The CEO said the move had been timed to coincide with the coming into force of a new accounting rule called IFRS 9 which will force banks to book provisions on the basis of expected, and no longer actual, losses.

BPER’s first-half net profit nearly doubled to 119 million euros, as a 131 million euro benefit deriving from the acquisition of small rival Nuova CariFe more than offset one-off hits worth 62 million euros.

The bank said its operating profit net of non-recurring items rose 2.5 percent year-on-year thanks to cost cuts.