Unipol CEO says BPER among potential suitors for banking unit -source

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender BPER is among the entities possibly interested in acquiring Unipol Banca, Unipol Group CEO Carlo Cimbri said on Tuesday, according to a source.

Unipol Group, which controls Italy’s No. 2 insurer UnipolSai , completed a restructuring of banking unit Unipol Banca earlier this year and said that merging it with another lender was a possibility.

Speculation has since grown that BPER could buy Unipol Banca.

“BPER is one of those possibly interested in buying Unipol Banca,” Cimbri said on the sidelines of an event in Rome, a source attending the event reported.

Unipol is already a shareholder in BPER with a stake of 15 percent, after raising it by more than 5 percentage points last summer.

Unipol Group has been authorised by the European Central Bank to buy up to 20 percent of BPER.