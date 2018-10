MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian lender BPER is one of the possible partners for a tie-up with Unipol Banca, the CEO of Unipol group Carlo Cimbri told la Repubblica on Monday.

Unipol group is already a shareholder in BPER with a stake of 15 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)