Bpifrance, TechnipFMC file complaint against Naval Group - source

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French state-owned bank Bpifrance and oil services company TechnipFMC have filed a complaint against Naval Group for wilful misrepresentation, a source close to the matter told Reuters, confirming a story in Challenges magazine.

The complaint was filed in a Paris tribunal after Naval Group decided to wind down its tidal energy division, in which both Bpifrance and Technip had also invested, Challenges magazine wrote.

Naval Group declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Leigh Thomas and Adrian Croft)