REFILE-Belgium's Bpost teams up with DHL for e-commerce deliveries

May 30 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost said on Wednesday it was teaming up with DHL for e-commerce deliveries in Benelux, in a move to harness the benefits of growing volumes of online shopping.

DHL Parcel and Bpost will join forces in a non-exclusive partnership under the name “De Benelux bezorgers”, the Belgian company said.

Shares in Bpost rose as much as 5 percent immediately after the announcement. They were up 3.5 percent at 0920 GMT. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)