Belgium's Bpost cancels outlook over pandemic uncertainty

May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost said on Monday the coronavirus pandemic had caused it to cancel its full-year guidance and suspend its current dividend policy.

The company said it would decide a new one when the longer-term impact of the crisis became clear.

At the end of March, Bpost had said it expected its full-year group operating income to grow by a low single-digit percentage, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between 240 and 270 million euros.

The group, which provides mail deliveries, parcel and e-commerce logistics, reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 75.6 million euros for the first quarter, a 21% drop on the previous year, but beating company-provided consensus estimates of 74.2 million euros. (Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)