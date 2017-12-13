FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras prices distribution unit IPO at bottom of suggested range
December 13, 2017 / 10:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras prices distribution unit IPO at bottom of suggested range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday priced the initial public offering of its distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA, at the bottom of the suggested range.

Securities regulator CVM reported that the offering priced at 15 reais per share, raising 5.02 billion reais ($1.52 billion) for the oil firm known as Petrobras in the biggest Brazilian IPO since the local unit of retailer Carrefour SA was listed in July. ($1 = 3.31 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)

