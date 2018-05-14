Brazil's BR Malls beats profit estimates as delinquencies fall

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BR Malls Participações SA, the nation’s largest mall operator, beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday, as the company’s provisions for delinquent tenants fell sharply amid an improving economy.

In a securities filing, the company posted a net profit of 127 million reais ($35.1 million), up 77 percent from the same period last year and above a Reuters consensus forecast of 117 million reais.

The company said that net profit adjusted for accounting changes came to 150 million reais.