Brazil's BR Properties acquires tower for $131 million

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - BR Properties SA , Brazil’s largest commercial real estate firm, has agreed to purchase a tower in Sao Paulo for 664 million reais ($131 million), the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The tower, named Torre Corporativa B1 – Aroeira, is part of a larger commercial-residential mixed use development dubbed Parque da Cidade. The seller is a local real estate investment trust, BR Properties said.