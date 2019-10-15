Market News
October 15, 2019 / 5:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BR Properties prepares new share offering- report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real state company BR Properties SA is preparing a share offering, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Brazil Journal said the offering may reach 1 billion reais ($241 million). Contacted by Reuters, BR Properties did not immediately comment on the matter. The company announced late on Monday the acquisition of two commercial towers in Sao Paulo for $186 million.

$1 = 4.1496 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below