NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking lobby Febraban is going to deliver proposals aimed at reducing loan interest rates to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, Bradesco’s Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lazari said in a New York interview that the proposals will include revamping Brazil’s bankruptcy law and reducing mandatory notary services that elevate credit costs. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Carolina Mandl and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Christian Plumb)