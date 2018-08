Brazil's Bradespar to pay Vale shareholder's award on Aug. 30 - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Bradespar SA said on Tuesday in a securities filing that it has reached an agreement to postpone an award payment to another Vale SA’s shareholder, Eletron SA , to Aug. 30.

A previous court decision mandated payment to be made on Tuesday.

Bradespar and Litel Participações SA, two of the largest shareholders in miner Vale, are on the hook for a 4 billion-real ($1.02 billion) judgment awarded by a Rio de Janeiro court in May to fellow shareholder Elétron SA, a holding company controlled by veteran banker Daniel Dantas. ($1 = 3.9122 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)