FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 9, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African magnate Wiese relinquishes roles at investment firm Brait

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - South African tycoon Christo Wiese has stepped down from two roles at Brait SE where he is a major shareholder, citing time constraints, the investment firm said on Wednesday.

Wiese is best known for transforming grocery retailer Shoprite from just six shops in the 1970s to hundreds of stores across Africa as well as his investment in crisis-hit Steinhoff International.

He resigned as chairman and biggest shareholder of Steinhoff in December when accounting irregularities were uncovered, and is now suing the company over his investment.

Wiese retired on Tuesday as a non-executive director of Brait’s UK company New Look and as the non-executive chairman of Brait South Africa Proprietary Ltd “due to time constraints”, the firm said in a statement without elaborating.

Wiese, who holds a more than 34 percent stake in Brait, will retain his non-executive directorship of Brait and has appointed his son Jacob Wiese as an alternate at the firm.

In addition to its British no-frills clothing chain, Brait also owns gym chain Virgin Active and British supermarket Iceland Foods. ($1 = 12.6158 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.