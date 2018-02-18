U.S. tax reform benefit drives Australia's Brambles HY profit higher

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian pallets and container company Brambles Ltd reported a three-fold jump in half-year net profit on Monday as it recognised a one-time benefit from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States.

Brambles reported an attributable profit of $447.2 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $146.2 million a year earlier, beating estimates of $323.8 million, according to an average of two analysts.

The company maintained an interim dividend of A$0.145 per share, the same as last year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)