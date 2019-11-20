Beauty company Brand Architekts warns on UK weakness, hit from trade war

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Personal care and beauty products company Brand Architekts Group Plc warned its first-half results would be hit by difficult market conditions in Britain, and said increased tariffs on China-sourced products shipped to the U.S. would hurt international sales.

The company, whose brands include Super Facialist, Dr Salts, Fish Soho and Dirty Works, said here on Wednesday it expects sales in UK and its international operations to return to growth in the second half of the year, as it develops new products and improves distribution in Britain.

“Whilst we anticipate that ongoing economic and consumer uncertainty will continue into the new calendar year ... we are well placed to navigate and grow in this market,” Executive Chairman Brendan Hynes said.

Brand Architekts was founded in 1993 and sells skincare, haircare and bodycare products. (Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)