Brazil exchange operator B3 names Quintella as new chairman

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao on Monday named Antonio Carlos Quintella as its new chairman, replacing Pedro Parente, who also serves as chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Quintella is currently vice chairman of B3 and will assume the new role on June 1, according to a securities exchange filing. Parente resigned from the B3 board in order to become chairman of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)