Brazil financial exchange operator B3 misses estimates with acquisition debt cost

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as financial expenses with the debt related to the acquisition of Cetip SA concluded last year impacted its bottom line.
São Paulo-based B3’s recurring net income totaled 448 million reais in the quarter, 24 percent below the consensus estimate of 589.5 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese