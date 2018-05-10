FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil financial exchange operator B3 misses estimates with acquisition debt cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as financial expenses with the debt related to the acquisition of Cetip SA concluded last year impacted its bottom line.

São Paulo-based B3’s recurring net income totaled 448 million reais in the quarter, 24 percent below the consensus estimate of 589.5 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.