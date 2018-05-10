Brazil financial exchange operator B3 misses estimates with acquisition debt cost

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as financial expenses with the debt related to the acquisition of Cetip SA concluded last year impacted its bottom line.

São Paulo-based B3’s recurring net income totaled 448 million reais in the quarter, 24 percent below the consensus estimate of 589.5 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.