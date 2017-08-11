FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's B3 misses profit estimates on tax adjustment charge
#Market News
August 11, 2017

Brazil's B3 misses profit estimates on tax adjustment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA , the world’s No. 5 bourse operator, missed second-quarter profit estimates, mainly due to a charge of 87.8 million reais related to a federal tax regularization program, a filing showed.

São Paulo-based B3 said in the securities filing that net income came in at 163.48 million reais ($51 million) last quarter, 22 percent below the 209.14 million reais in the prior three months. The result came in below the average consensus estimate of 538.75 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.19 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

